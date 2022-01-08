Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.93

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.93 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 27.05 ($0.36). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 27.78 ($0.37), with a volume of 434,379 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £53.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.85.

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.