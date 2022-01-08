Verso Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,879.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $90,879.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

