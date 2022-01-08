Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.35

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 455160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on VWDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Erste Group lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

