Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

