Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Short Interest Update

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VCKA opened at $10.07 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

