Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 10,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

