Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,131.60

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,131.60 ($15.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,205 ($16.24). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($16.04), with a volume of 121,643 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($17.25) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 398.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,073.99.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

