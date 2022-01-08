Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,195 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 171.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 35.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in OneMain by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneMain by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF opened at $53.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

