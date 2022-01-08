Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 57,840 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,840 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

STTK opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

