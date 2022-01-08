Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ARNA. SVB Leerink cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.