Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The company had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

