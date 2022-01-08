Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

KELYA stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $706.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.16. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

In related news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

