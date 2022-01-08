Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sanmina by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 79,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

