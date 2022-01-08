Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after buying an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after buying an additional 130,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

