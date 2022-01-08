VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Shares Up 0.6%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.96. 1,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.