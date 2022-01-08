View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Price Target Cut to $7.00

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get View alerts:

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. View has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in View by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.