Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 10.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

