Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce sales of $128.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $119.61 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $434.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.50 million to $495.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $563.13 million, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $602.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,638. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $25.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.