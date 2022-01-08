Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52,577 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.3% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $231,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $215.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

