Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

NYSE V opened at $219.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

