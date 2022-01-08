Visor.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $17.72 Million (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Visor.Finance has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $643.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00064513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,999,306 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

