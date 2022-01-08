Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 189,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VIST stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 162,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,106. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $495.83 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VIST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
