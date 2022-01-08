Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 189,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VIST stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 162,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,106. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $495.83 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $730,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

