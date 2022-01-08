Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Vistas Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 32.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 13.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

