VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,141,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 1,765,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of VIVO Cannabis stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. VIVO Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.33.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis, Inc engages in the production and sale of cannabis-based products. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Sales, Patient Clinics, and Corporate. The Cannabis Sales segment produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products for direct sale to medical patients and for the adult-use market.

