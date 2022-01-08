Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $6,136,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

