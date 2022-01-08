Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives 80.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLVOF. DNB Markets cut shares of Volvo Car from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VLVOF remained flat at $8.85 during midday trading on Monday. Volvo Car has a fifty-two week low of 7.02 and a fifty-two week high of 8.85.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

