VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 10th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter.

VOXX stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. VOXX International has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

