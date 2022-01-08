Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $82.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.38.

VOYA opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

