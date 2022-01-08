W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

NYSE GWW opened at $505.64 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

