Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

WNC stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

