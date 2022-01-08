Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Walmart posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 42,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

