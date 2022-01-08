Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,653 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $134,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 354,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $398.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

