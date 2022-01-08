WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 751 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after buying an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $12,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

