WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in IAA were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in IAA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in IAA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

