WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $49.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

