WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 160 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.50 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

