WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,723 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

