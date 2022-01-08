WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $263.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.02 and a 200 day moving average of $258.44. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

