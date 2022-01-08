WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 29.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 73.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $55,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $3,008,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 234.1% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $213.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

