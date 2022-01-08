Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

