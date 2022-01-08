Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

WTS stock opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.78. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

