We Are One Seven LLC Buys 894 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,351. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day moving average is $201.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

