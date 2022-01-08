We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $444.69 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.02.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

