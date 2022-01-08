We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $211.38 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.