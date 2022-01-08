We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after buying an additional 500,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,282,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,900,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,945,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

