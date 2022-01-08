We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,294,000 after buying an additional 66,210 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS opened at $397.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

