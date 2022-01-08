We Are One Seven LLC Sells 13,720 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,525,000 after buying an additional 682,876 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,856,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,647,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14.

