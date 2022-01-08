Wealth Architects LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,965 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $280.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $232.55 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

