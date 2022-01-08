Wedbush Comments on Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALNA opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

