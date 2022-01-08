Wedbush Comments on The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

